Rubrik appoints Lloyd Timcke as country manager for South Africa

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, today named Lloyd Timcke as country manager for South Africa. In this new role, Timcke will focus on expanding Rubrik’s data security leadership in South Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Timcke brings over 15 years' industry experience following senior leadership roles at Instabase and Cloudera. Notably, Timcke led the strategic accounts programme for Africa at BMC Software, where he was instrumental in growing the organisation’s presence in the region.

“From the boardroom to the IT department, every organisation in South Africa needs to secure their data and have a cyber recovery strategy to survive an attack,” said Timcke.

“As cyber criminals sharpen their strategies and become more sophisticated, Rubrik’s data security innovations arm customers with the business resiliency they need. I’m thrilled to be a part of Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data and to continue to deliver for our customers in South Africa.”

As research shows cyber crime has experienced 277% growth in South Africa year-over-year, Timcke’s priority as Rubrik’s leader in this region will be to continue to work closely with its strong community of customers and partners. He will also act as a catalyst to scale strategic accounts throughout the region.



Timcke’s appointment follows Rubrik’s strong global momentum, including recently surpassing $500 Million in Subscription ARR, accelerating customer count to over 5 000 and the appointment of Mark McLaughlin, former Palo Alto chairman and CEO, to its board of directors.

It also marks a year of notable executive and leadership appointments, including John W Thompson, former Microsoft chairman and former Symantec CEO, as lead independent director of Rubrik’s board; Chris Krebs, former director of the US Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency, as chair of Rubrik’s CISO Advisory Board; Michael Mestrovich, former CISO of the CIA, as Rubrik CISO; Ghazal Asif, formerly from Google, as vice-president of Global Partners and Alliances; and Steven Stone, formerly from Mandiant, as Head of Rubrik Zero Labs.

