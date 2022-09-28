ACQUISITION OF DCC – THE FACTS

I have never encouraged rumour mongering; however, today I would like to take the initiative and squash what I understand is appearing in certain publications.

Let me deny emphatically that I never had any discussions with Investec, and from a company DNA and business model I have never subjected my employees and business to Sahara and/or the Gupta family.

If I had to treat every phone call as a “near miss” then there will be archives of NDAs.

Interestingly, the real near misses, which are not mentioned, probably don’t lend itself to rumour mongering.

The facts:

I have entered into an agreement to sell the business of DCC to a consortium headed by Mr Carlos Ferreira.