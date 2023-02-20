BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Logicalis Global CIO Report 2023: The meteoric rise of the CIO

A research paper from Logicalis based on a study of 1 000 CIOs from around the globe.
Issued by Logicalis
Johannesburg, 20 Feb 2023
Read time 1min

This year, there are many challenges facing the global economy, such as supply chain disruptions along with various local challenges adversely affecting South African businesses, like load-shedding. In 2023, managed service providers can aid businesses in implementing open, agile technology solutions that make data more accessible without breaking the bank to assist companies to not only survive this onslaught of challenges, but to thrive thereafter.

The pandemic and lockdown created new generation of consumers and employees, driven by greater public health awareness and a switch to the hybrid working model: people want to do business securely in real-time, online, from anywhere. 

Consequently, CIOs need to redefine the customer and employee experience to successfully compete in the post-pandemic world. 

The technology leaders who took part in our recent global CIO survey reaffirmed this, since it found that four out of five CIOs believe that redefining the customer experience and the employee experience (to remain an employer of choice) is what is going to enable business to survive in the future.

Please download below to read on.

