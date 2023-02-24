Report: Things of the internet – global cyber domain report

DNSSense is a DNS layer security platform focused on actively protecting all devices in the network against any malicious activity, including phishing, ransomware and zero-day attacks.

DNSSense’s threat database updates itself 24/7 by crawling the entire internet and categorising the whole internet’s domains by using its own AI with immense accuracy. Many firewall vendors around the world benefit from DNSSense’s threat database.

Today, DNSSense receives the DNS traffic of more than 10 000 companies from 74 countries each day.

Data from Cyber X-Ray Platform

As the DNSSense team, we are pleased to release this edition of our Cyber Threat Intelligence Report. All data is obtained from the DNSSense Cyber X-Ray platform and is current (as of end of September 2022).

Cyber X-Ray is an AI-powered platform that provides detailed analysis of websites in all forms and contents. It continuously monitors the security features of internet assets such as domain names, IP addresses, fully qualified domain names (FQDNs), secure sockets layer (SSL) certificates and web pages, as well as content, popularity, blacklisting, inlink and outlink data for scoring.

You can find more about Cyber X-Ray features at the end of this report.

Please download below to read on.