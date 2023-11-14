KnowBe4 Releases 2023 Holiday Kit to Help People Stay Cyber Safe

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it released an updated tool kit designed to safeguard end users during the holiday season.

This tool kit offers valuable insights into various holiday scams and aims to equip end users with resources to combat seasonal threats and implement best practices to avoid falling victim to them. By following the tips and guidelines outlined in the kit, end users can prepare themselves for a safe and secure online experience throughout the holiday season.

“KnowBe4’s comprehensive holiday tool kit is essential to empower end users to identify and prevent holiday scams during this busy time,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “With many people online shopping and scouring the internet for the best deals, it is easy to get distracted and erroneously click on malicious links or download dangerous attachments. This kit enables end users to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals by educating them on the most common tactics and scams deployed during the holiday season. It is crucial for both end users and organizations around the world to be well-informed and prepared for holiday-related threats in order to fortify their security culture and safely navigate through the online world.”

Some of the featured holiday kit resources include:

Training Video: “Stay Safe for the Holidays”

“Holiday Scams to Avoid” Video

On-Demand Webinar: Critical Considerations When Choosing Your Security Awareness Training Vendor

Whitepaper: Obtaining and Maintaining Executive Support for Your Security Awareness Training Program

Digital signage, educational video and more to reinforce the no-cost modules included in the kit

For access to the KnowBe4 holiday resource kit, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/holiday-resource-kit.