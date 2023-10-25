NTT and Chunghwa Telecom sign basic agreement for IOWN's international network connectivity

NTT Corporation (NTT) and Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Chunghwa Telecom) today signed a basic agreement for the realization of international network connectivity through IOWN. In the future, with IOWN's innovative communication technology centered on the All-Photonics Network , we aim to realize international network connectivity between Japan and Taiwan and to collaborate in IOWN related businesses and security.

1. Background

NTT has proposed the IOWN concept, which is a network and information processing infrastructure that can provide high-speed, high-capacity communications, and enormous computing resources by utilizing innovative technologies centered on photonics (optics). NTT has established the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum to promote the realization of new communication infrastructure.

Chunghwa Telecom is one of the Top 5 listed companies by market capitalization, and No.1 telecom service provider in Taiwan. Chunghwa Telecom provides cutting-edge ICT services to global companies through collaboration with major telecommunications companies in various countries. In addition, Chunghwa Telecom supports the IOWN concept and participated early in the IOWN Global Forum, leading the discussion of use cases and technologies.

NTT and Chunghwa Telecom will promote IOWN technology and realize business and security on a global level based on the communication technology and experience we have accumulated.

2. Outline of the Agreement

Based on NTT and Chunghwa Telecom's strengths in optical and wireless transmission technologies, as well as both companies' achievements in implementing these technologies in society, we aim to realize international network connectivity by utilizing All-Photonics Network technology between Japan and Taiwan.

In addition, we aim to establish interfaces and international connection rules for communication transparency in international network connections.

3. Outlook

NTT and Chunghwa Telecom aim to contribute to a prosperous society that can embrace diversity by utilizing various IOWN technologies through international network connections that uses IOWN technologies such as the All-Photonics Network, which is a robust communication infrastructure.

4. Endorsement comments

Akira Shimada, President & CEO, NTT CorporationWith outstanding technology and extensive global business experience, we expect that NTT and Chunghwa Telecom working together on IOWN's international communications will strongly accelerate IOWN's technology development and service deployment. Based on the achievements of NTT and Chunghwa Telecom, we hope to expand IOWN in various other countries.

Shui-Yi Kuo, Chairman & CEO, Chunghwa TelecomAs Taiwan's leading telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom is pleased to sign the IOWN cooperation memorandum with NTT, Japan's leading telecommunications company. Chunghwa Telecom agrees with the vision of IOWN's innovative technologies, and will continue to uphold the brand spirit of "Always Ahead" and implement the corporate sustainability goals of ESG energy conservation, actively invest in innovative research and development, and bring people with more diversified and convenient network and services.

[ Reference ]

[1] What is the IOWN initiative? https://www.rd.ntt/e/iown/

[2] What is the All-Photonics Network? https://www.rd.ntt/e/iown/0002.html

[3] What is the IOWN Global Forum? https://iowngf.org/