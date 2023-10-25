AIQ and AVEVA Announce Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Industrial Automation and Operational Efficiency

AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation across industries, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, have announced a strategic agreement to develop the market-leading Neuron5 autonomous operations project.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will incorporate AIQ’s and AVEVA’s advanced technologies into the project, which is designed to boost efficiency and enable the implementation of autonomous systems across the value chain.

The partnership between AVEVA and AIQ will combine leading-edge technological expertise in implementing autonomous operations for multiple industrial assets. The aim is to reduce downtime, enhance asset availability, minimize manual control operations, and empower teams to take proactive, informed, actions, enhanced and accelerated by autonomous decision support.

Joint surveys will be conducted to assess customers’ requirements for autonomous operation hardware and telecoms. There will also be training and skills development for engineers to focus on advanced analytics solutions. Both companies will also work towards the integration of multiple existing solutions into a unified, collaborative platform.

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA said: "This MOU is the latest in a succession of innovative projects and we look forward to leveraging our capabilities in industrial automation, AI and data ecosystems to create a new, more intuitive way of working with teams that empower individuals, unlock value and drive operational efficiency to ensure responsible use of resources."

Omar Al-Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, commented: “We are excited to bring our advanced analytics and technological expertise to this collaboration. Together with AVEVA, we are confident in driving significant advancements in autonomous operations, and developing new technologies that will power a sustainable tomorrow for industry.”