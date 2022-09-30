Collaboration technology boosts productivity in SA hybrid work environments

As countless South African organisations continue navigating the Great Resignation, it’s become clear that now is the time for businesses to wake up to the importance of attracting and retaining the best talent. Moreover, with more companies implementing hybrid work over the past few years, many employees no longer see it as an added benefit – they expect it. However, organisations must equip employees with high-quality technology to stay engaged and productive for businesses to benefit from the hybrid model.

Findings from the Remchannel bi-annual 2022 Salary and Wage Survey reveals that 35% of South African employees are unhappy to be back at the office, even if it is a hybrid model.

Equipping employees with low-quality tools that produce unclear video quality, fuzzy audio and a lack of visibility limits collaborative work and productivity. However, by upgrading old tech and providing employees with intuitive tools – the hybrid work model can be more successful than ever.

Using reliable and cutting-edge video conferencing (VC) technology allows businesses to create a more engaging hybrid environment. For example, they can use AI-integrated cameras to focus on the person speaking, blend remote and in-person meetings with video conferencing systems, or offer headsets that help employees become more audible for better collaboration.

All eyes engaged

When managers split teams between in-office and remote, they must invest in technology that enables everyone to be seen and heard clearly, and to keep meetings productive – something that can be tricky when operating with glitchy technology.

We've all been in meetings that waste precious minutes trying to connect technology, but systems with one-touch joining and compatibility with multiple devices and video conferencing platforms can avoid this. Organisations can achieve this in a meeting room by installing video conference systems that are simple to use and automatically focus on the speaker of the meeting.

Equipping remote employees with these collaboration systems, which, for them, could include a purpose-built headset and webcam, allows them to also confidently engage in brainstorms and meetings with their in-office colleagues.

Then, with the touch of a button, in-office and remote colleagues can connect wherever they are, and with the ability to zoom in on a specific presenter in the room, they can better connect and engage with each other. This technology offers the same, if not enhanced, quality and experience as in-person meetings.

Collaboration is king

As a step towards more immersive and collaborative meetings, manufacturers are developing other innovative collaboration solutions. For example, Logitech’s AI-powered whiteboard camera Scribe enhances hybrid collaboration between colleagues in scenarios like brainstorming and creative planning.

While online sticky note apps can help with this, there’s nothing as collaborative as grabbing a pen and drawing ideas on a whiteboard. With its simple-to-use design and enhanced integrations with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Scribe gives those not in the room a clear, real-time view of the whiteboard. In addition, using built-in artificial intelligence, it can render the teacher transparent, so remote workers can see the whiteboard without obstructions and automatically enhance the colour of markers. Hence, the content is easier to read and detect non-digital content like sticky notes.

This technology can help ensure that all remote or in-person employees get the same quality experience. Hybrid working requires strong team collaboration, and by investing in their ability to collaborate, businesses can achieve productivity in the hybrid work environment.

Keep the noise down!

Muffled microphones, noisy backgrounds and cavernous meeting rooms are all audio issues that can significantly reduce the quality of hybrid working and affect collaboration and engagement. For example, headsets with poor noise cancelling can let in audio distractions that can disturb workflow and frustrate and stunt productivity.

To combat this, headsets with noise cancelling ability and high-quality audio drivers allow workers to embrace the freedom hybrid working offers and set up their workplace without fear of distraction. Audible microphones will also help them be heard in meetings, increasing engagement with colleagues and tasks.

With the right technology, South African organisations can overcome the potential barriers of not having everyone in one room and ensure employees feel that they’re contributing the same, in-person or remote.