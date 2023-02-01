Infographic: A guide for changing your mobile deployment strategy

Identify business needs:

1. Discuss alternatives: Draw on partner expertise that can help explore a different mobile approach to suit business needs and enable the workforce.

2. Negotiations and RFPs: Conduct a formal RFP process with different vendors and choose the best-suited option.

3. Mobile line transition: Mobile lines are migrated and aligned with chosen packages. Ensure the correct numbers and employees are mapped. Identify SIMS that have not yet reached their termination date.

4. Implementation: Ensure the correct SIMS and devices are delivered to the right employees. Keep track of old devices that need to be returned.

Why change management is essential:



5. Hold user group meetings with employees across different branches.

6. Send all documentation to employees early.

7. Ensure that users are clear on the new policy being implemented.

8. If your employees are frequent travellers, make sure they are aware of the activation process for their new roaming partner.

9. Communicate new billing models to users where applicable.

10. Mobile administrators must be trained around new vendor processes.

How OneView can make this process stress-free:

11. Billing verification: OneView makes it possible to pick up errors and keep track of employee contracts, allocated devices and billing information.

12. Keeping tabs on spend: Using OneView, it is easy to set up customised call limits and data usage thresholds to create cost and usage awareness and prevent possible abuse.

13. Continued optimisation: It can be overwhelming to keep track of costs and usage for each employee. OneView makes this transition fuss-free.

These simple mobile deployment strategy tips and tricks may appear obvious and might seem rather insignificant, but even the tiniest change can save you a large amount of money. If you’re keen to hear more about 1Nebula and OneView, please contact us: contactUs@nebula.co.za or (+27) 21 555 3227.

If you’re thinking about changing your business’s mobile deployment strategy or switching from one service provider to another, chances are you know this can be a complicated endeavour. Check out our latest infographic below for top advice on a smooth transition.

Take a look.