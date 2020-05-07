White paper: Taking control of your backup environment

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Veritas Technologies/BCX Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

It’s no secret that storage and backup environments are growing more complex, putting additional strain on organisations, users and storage administrators. As a result, reporting, long an overlooked factor of capacity and data protection strategies, is growing in importance.

Organisations face the following reporting challenges:

Users want proof that their backups are actually complete;

Users want to know exactly what they are paying for, and they want proof they are not being overcharged for storage;

Users want predictability for future storage needs;

The company wants lower opex, which is achieved by optimised storage and backup processes;

The company wants lower capex, which is achieved by improved utilisation of current storage and reduced purchases of new storage; and

Internal and external auditors require compliance with many diverse storage requirements and proof of compliance.

By providing extensive visibility into storage allocation, utilisation and backup, Aptare IT Analytics helps to meet many diverse needs.