BCX confirmed as top sponsor of ITWeb’s Security Summit 2023

For the second year in a row, BCX has come on board as the event sponsor of ITWeb’s Security Summit, to be held from 6 to 8 June in Sandton, Johannesburg, and on 15 June in Cape Town.

This follows last year’s hugely successful partnership between BCX as the top sponsor and ITWeb as the event organiser, which saw Security Summit 2022 returning as a full-blown, in-person conference for the first time since 2019.

Last year, South Africa’s definitive gathering of cyber security professionals welcomed close to 1 000 delegates, over 40 vendors represented on the exhibition floor and over 60 speakers coming together to discuss strategies and solutions to tackle the growing security challenges.

This year, BCX is also sponsoring the CISO Executive Dinner and CISO Executive Roundtable, which will be hosted alongside the Security Summit in Johannesburg.

ITWeb Security Summit 2023 ITWeb Security Summit is the event of choice in the cyber security industry. If you would like to find out more about promotional opportunities and how they can benefit your business, please e-mail Debbie Visser, debbiev@itweb.co.za, for more information. Registration is now open and super early-bird discounts are available – register today!

“The ITWeb Security Summit is considered an unmissable event on the ICT calendar of industry professionals because it provides a platform for experts in the field of cyber security to come together and share their knowledge and insights. The event features a wide range of keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops, which cover a variety of topics related to cyber security such as threat intelligence, cloud security, incident response and more," says Wayne Olsen, Managing Executive Cyber Security at BCX.

"Additionally, this is an opportunity for attendees to network with other industry professionals and connect with leading vendors and service providers in the field of cyber security. The event is also a great opportunity for organisations to learn about the latest trends and developments in cyber security, as well as best practices for protecting against cyber threats.”

Under the theme: "Keeping your organisation secure in an evolving global risk landscape", the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit will once again bring leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the latest security trends and threats that African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers need to manage today.

Several top international and local speakers have been secured, including:

Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola , chair, African Union Cyber Security Expert Group (Nigeria);

, chair, African Union Cyber Security Expert Group (Nigeria); Stéphane Duguin , CEO, CyberPeace Institute (Switzerland);

, CEO, CyberPeace Institute (Switzerland); Mikko Hyppönen , chief research officer, WithSecure (Finland);

, chief research officer, WithSecure (Finland); Mark T Hofmann , crime & intelligence analyst (Germany); and

, crime & intelligence analyst (Germany); and Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist, KnowBe4 Africa (South Africa).

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the Security Summit is the ‘must-attend’ annual information and cyber security event for Africa’s IT, security and business decision-makers.

“The ITWeb Security Summit 2023 agenda, with eight tracks over two days, will cover today’s key cyber security themes, the latest threats and the strategies, techniques and solutions to mitigate them.

“In addition to thought leadership and strategic insights, we are also making sure to pack the agenda full of practical advice that cyber security professionals can take back and use in their organisation from day one.”