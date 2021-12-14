HPE Aruba Instant On AP22 overall Networking winner

Aruba Instant On AP22

Online IT channel news and analysis platform CRN recently named the Aruba Instant On AP22 access point as the overall winner in the Small-Medium Business (SMB) Networking category. CRN’s 2021 Products of the Year awards honour leading partner-friendly products that launched over the past year. The winners are selected by solution providers who choose based on product rating, technology, revenue, profit opportunities and customer needs.

“The Aruba Instant On AP22 is a WiFi 6 access point, which means it’s designed to guarantee blazing-fast performance, greater capacity to handle more devices simultaneously, and next-generation security, WPA3. It’s the go-to access point for small businesses with expanding mobile, cloud and IOT requirements, such as offices, schools, retail stores and hospitality,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of ARUBA/HPE technology.

It is also part of Aruba’s suite of Instant On access points and switches tailor-made to boost WiFi performance, lower latency and enhance security for small businesses with varying sizes and technology needs. The recognition is one of the three won by Aruba in this year’s award programme.

The Instant On AP22 access point offers speeds of up to 1.7Gbps and 4X capacity compared to 802.11ac APs – along with capabilities to simultaneously handle multiple clients on each channel, minimise interference from cellular networks and work with all legacy devices. Key security features include two-factor authentication to protect against compromised credentials; secure WiFi access through WPA2/WPA3/OWE authentication; and embedded TPM for securely storing credentials and keys.

WiFi Certified 6 AP22 access points deliver faster WiFi speeds, greater capacity and reduced latency between access points and devices for a superior WiFi experience. “With the AP22, you can upgrade your WiFi network to boost performance across devices now, while preparing it for more mobile and IOT devices in the future,” says Gordon.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (011) 351 9800 info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.