Botify Advantage Combines Technology, Data, and Seasoned Expertise to Deliver Faster Organic Growth

Botify, a leading performance marketing platform for organic search, today announced the launch of Botify Advantage – scalable consulting and managed services designed to help customers achieve organic impact faster. The new strategic offering promises to boost customer and agency capacity with industry-leading organic search expertise. Botify’s team of organic search experts identify significant revenue opportunities, provide tailored strategies, and implement them using AI-powered technology.

Organic search adoption is rising among marketers looking for profitable and sustainable growth, with CMOs expected to expand their organic search investment by 46%. Increasing spend alone won’t guarantee success, especially in the rapidly-changing organic search space, currently being transformed by generative-AI disruption. To successfully scale organic search strategies, brands need to combine the right data with the right technology and expertise. Botify Advantage provides this.

Botify’s organic search experts leverage customers’ own first-party data to identify immediate optimization opportunities, allowing marketers to see rapid results while building out their long-term strategies. By keeping their technology, data, and services under the same roof, Botify Advantage delivers faster time to value for enterprises that want to scale organic growth.

Botify Advantage offers two consulting options:

: Using Botify’s AI-powered technology, Botify Advantage experts help customers define their roadmap and provide consulting services to ensure the customer is able to successfully execute the strategy. Managed Services: Using Botify's Analytics, Intelligence, and Activation suites, the Botify Advantage team defines and executes the strategy on behalf of the customer.

“The Botify consulting team has the expertise to provide actionable organic search insights while also possessing the agility to effectively immerse themselves within a company and help execute. They’ve allowed us to accelerate our audience growth, realizing measurable results, all while helping us develop a long-term roadmap,” said Jamie Silverstein, Senior Director, Strategy and Business Operations, TuneIn. “Botify Advantage has proven time and again to be a trusted partner and we are grateful for their collaboration.”

Finding and retaining the diverse expertise organic search demands can be challenging. Proving the value of organic search to the rest of the business has traditionally been difficult. Botify Advantage empowers teams to overcome these challenges, helping to demonstrate the impact of organic investment by acting as an expert extension of the customer team.

“In today’s rapidly evolving consumer climate, where agility is key, accelerating the translation of insights into tangible outcomes has become essential,” said Botify SVP of Global Services, Brian Marin. “With Botify Advantage, our team of experts assumes the driver's seat, leveraging the full potential of our powerful technology to ensure we fulfill this imperative.”

To learn more about Botify Advantage and how it can accelerate your organic search performance, visit botify.com/botify-advantage.