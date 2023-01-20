Arctic Wolf incident response timeline

One key metric to always measure is “dwell time” – the length of time a breach goes undetected. Typically, the longer the dwell time, the larger the losses. According to research conducted by Ponemon Institute on insider attacks, when they are detected in fewer than 30 days, the cost stands at $7.12 million. When it takes an organisation more than 90 days to detect an insider attack, however, losses basically double to $13.71 million. To truly mitigate any damages from such a breach, the dwell time needs to no longer be measured in days, but minutes.

Organisations understand their ability to act quickly is critical in mitigating risk. However, there are challenges that stand in the way, such as the tools they employ and the talent they lack – especially as the threat landscape now requires 24x7 coverage if businesses even hope to stay protected.

