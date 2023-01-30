Boomi Named a Leader for Ninth Consecutive Time in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the ninth consecutive time. Gartner evaluated 16 iPaaS providers on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

The iPaaS market is projected to reach $11 billion in revenue by 2026. Given the advanced capabilities and immense scale of iPaaS vendors, [iPaaS] has become the strategic integration platform of choice for hundreds of thousands of organizations around the world. In many cases, iPaaS has replaced previous generations of integration platform software such as application integration suites, data integration tools and B2B gateway software.

“Boomi continues to have more customers than any other cloud integration provider,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “Our self-managing, self-learning, and self-scaling integrations run themselves autonomously – saving more time and money over the long term. We help organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide achieve better collaboration and data-sharing as their technology environments become more fragmented and complex. That’s why our mission of digital connectedness is more important than ever for business success.”

Trusted by customers across all industries globally, for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, the cloud-native, unified, low code, scalable, open, secure, and intelligent Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform helps organizations across all industries quickly and easily accelerate business outcomes. Boomi connects everyone to everything, anywhere, by providing end-to-end capabilities, including integration, master data management, API management, workflow automation, data quality governance, B2B/EDI network management, and data catalog and preparation.

Boomi recently announced significant updates to its platform and business, including:

Product Innovation

Rapid API Creation – Single-click creation of an API from an integration flow to rapidly expose secure services to developers.

– Single-click creation of an API from an integration flow to rapidly expose secure services to developers. Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization – Boomi’s low-code workflow automation service, Boomi Flow, joined other Boomi platform services that have been FedRAMP authorized since 2019, including API Management, Integration, and Master Data Hub.

– Boomi’s low-code workflow automation service, Boomi Flow, joined other Boomi platform services that have been FedRAMP authorized since 2019, including API Management, Integration, and Master Data Hub. IRAP Assessment – The Boomi AtomSphere Platform was independently assessed for cloud security against the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM) PROTECTED controls. Boomi’s security posture for storing, processing, and communicating information allows government agencies to purchase the Boomi platform without needing to complete their own independent assessments.

– The Boomi AtomSphere Platform was independently assessed for cloud security against the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM) PROTECTED controls. Boomi’s security posture for storing, processing, and communicating information allows government agencies to purchase the Boomi platform without needing to complete their own independent assessments. B2B/EDI for the Automotive Industry – Support for the ODETTE standard for faster interoperability with a customer’s automotive supply chain.

Citizen Integrator/Business Technologist Enhancements

Expanded Boomi Discover Catalog – More pre-built recipes to simplify integration.

– More pre-built recipes to simplify integration. Simplified Visual Experience – New iconography, dynamic and responsive user engagement that provides the foundation for an engaging user experience.

– New iconography, dynamic and responsive user engagement that provides the foundation for an engaging user experience. Accelerated Product Onboarding – Platform and Welcome Pages make it easy for the citizen integrator/business technologist to launch their journey.

Expanded Leadership and Global Reach

Leadership Expansion – Boomi recently appointed Steve Lucas as Chief Executive Officer, a 3x CEO with more than 27 years of experience leading and operating some of the world’s most innovative, global enterprise software companies. Prior to spending three years growing iCIMS, Lucas held executive roles at Adobe, Marketo, SAP, and Salesforce, and brings specific expertise and experience in data management, platform as a service, and integration. As CEO of Marketo, Lucas implemented significant product expansion and platform growth, leading to Adobe’s $4.75 billion acquisition of the company.

– Boomi recently appointed Steve Lucas as Chief Executive Officer, a 3x CEO with more than 27 years of experience leading and operating some of the world’s most innovative, global enterprise software companies. Prior to spending three years growing iCIMS, Lucas held executive roles at Adobe, Marketo, SAP, and Salesforce, and brings specific expertise and experience in data management, platform as a service, and integration. As CEO of Marketo, Lucas implemented significant product expansion and platform growth, leading to Adobe’s $4.75 billion acquisition of the company. Global Growth – Boomi has also been continuing to scale rapidly, recently expanding its global footprint in Japan to address growing demand across Asia-Pacific.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi has also won numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces.

To learn more about the iPaaS market and Boomi’s recognition, read the Gartner report: “Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide.”

