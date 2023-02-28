Future of data centres in focus at Vertiv Accelerate, in SA for first time

Pierre Havenga, MD, Vertiv MEA.

Vertiv’s African roadshow will be presented in South Africa for the first time next month, bringing global data centre design and management trends to local IT infrastructure professionals.

Data centre experts and professionals gather at Vertiv’s annual events to weigh in on trends they see as being most impactful to the data centre industry. Vertiv Accelerate 2023, to be staged at the Hotel Sky in Sandton on 9 March, will showcase the future of data centres and deep dive into solutions to common local challenges such as exploding data traffic and environmental enterprise infrastructure impact.

Pierre Havenga, MD of Vertiv Africa, says data centres are proliferating across Africa. “The total data centre capacity in Africa at the end of 2021 was 251MW. By 2026, it will go up to around 650MW. Billions of dollars in investment is happening and job creation is exploding as a result.”

Amid this growth, top-of-mind concerns for African data centres are power and water consumption. Energy efficiency will come under the spotlight at Vertiv Accelerate, with insights on high-e­fficiency UPS systems, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cells and advanced thermal strategies.

Highlights of the event will include an immersive walk-through of mega data infrastructure in virtual reality, a first look at Vertiv’s revolutionary intelligent SmartCabinet and new insights into how the data infrastructure of tomorrow will be agile, responsive and green.

Vertiv experts will outline how intelligent infrastructure overcomes complexity, improves efficiency and accelerates data, and how innovative data centre design improves power and distribution systems, and security and IT management.

To learn more, and register for Vertiv Accelerate 2023, go to https://www.itweb.co.za/event/vertiv-accelerate-2023/