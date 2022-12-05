MultiChoice bolsters streaming box with Disney+

Following the October launch of DStv Streama, MultiChoice says the streaming box will now carry Disney+ content.

DStv Streama is the pay-TV giant’s digital TV box that delivers content from DStv and other streaming services through a reliable internet connection.

The box, which according to the company was in the making for the last two years, does not require a DStv dish and infrastructure installation.

In a statement, MultiChoice says DStv Streama featured content from DStv and other streaming services − such as Showmax, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids − when it launched.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi says DStv Streama will seek to offer seamless viewing of entertainment content to customers, all in one place.

“The DStv Streama upgrade demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers not only more value, more choices and more convenience, but a great viewing experience filled with all of their favourite content.”

Owned by global entertainment group The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ made its South African debut in May, making Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content and general entertainment from Star available locally.

MultiChoice previously partnered with Disney+ to make the streaming service available to its South African DStv subscribersvia the Explora Ultra decoder.

In 2020, the company also announced partnerships with Netflix and Prime Video, to make the offerings accessible through the same decoder.