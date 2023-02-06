New Range Rover Velar makes its SA debut

The new Range Rover Velar.

Land Rover South Africa says it will bring the new edition of the hybrid Range Rover Velar to South Africa. The vehicle has been given a facelift and a more powerful battery.

The British multinational vehicle manufacturer says in the second half of the year, it will offer the Range Rover Velar in four upgraded engine ranges. These are:

Electric hybrid – P400e – 297kW, 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol PHEV.

Petrol – P340 – 250kW, 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol mild hybrid EV.

Diesel – D200 – 146kW, 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel.

Diesel – D300 – 221kW, 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel.

The Velar was first released in 2017. The name Velar had previously been used for a series of pre-production, first-generation Range Rovers in 1969.

The Tata Motors-owned manufacturer first introduced the hybrid Velar globally in 2020 to mark Range Rover’s 50-year history of innovation.

The new spruced-up model – the first hybrid Velar to make its way to SA – has exterior and interior changes, with a suite of technologies to add a modern touch to mid-size SUV driving.

These include wireless updates such as Software Over The Air4 to support smartphone connectivity and wireless device charging, a Pivi Pro6 media player, navigation, on-board diagnostics, chassis and a powertrain engine.

Land Rover SA says the vehicle is more powerful than its predecessor, with a pure-electric driving range of up to 64km, due to a 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which offers 21% range improvement.

The vehicle is available to order now, with South African deliveries expected midway through 2023. Pricing will be available closer to the time. South African clients can choose from Velar Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography.

James Sanderson, lifecycle chief engineer at Range Rover Velar, comments: “By increasing the size of the battery by 12%, we’ve been able to extend the EV driving range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid to 64km.

“With the added benefit of rapid direct current charging capability, clients will be able to complete daily journeys using EV power.”

The interior has the latest evolution of Range Rover’s Pivi Pro6 infotainment system, which incorporates controls for key vehicle functions within the new 11.4-inch curved glass touch-screen.

For simple navigation, proprietary geolocation mapping system what3words is integrated within Pivi Pro.