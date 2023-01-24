BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Forescout Appoints Technology Veteran Barry Mainz as CEO

Mainz brings 25 years of industry experience to execute on Forescout’s strategy and drive its next phase of growth
SAN JOSE, Calif., 24 Jan 2023
Forescout Technologies Inc., the global leader in compliance and cybersecurity for all connected devices, today announced that Barry Mainz will join the company as CEO, effective immediately.

Barry Mainz brings more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership across infrastructure software and cybersecurity companies. Mainz has served as CEO and member of the Board of Directors for MobileIron and also led Wind River Systems, a division of Intel, as President during important years of growth. Additionally, Mainz has held leadership roles, as well as advisory and board positions at private and public companies such as Mercury Interactive, Makara (acquired by Red Hat, Inc.) and Sun Microsystems.

“Barry has been working with Wael, our Board and myself for the last several months as we prepared to execute our next stage of growth. Barry is a passionate and inspirational leader who delivers customer value, builds strong teams and drives operational discipline and rigor,” said Greg Clark, Chairman of the Board, Forescout and former CEO of cybersecurity companies BlueCoat and Symantec. “His experience across scaled and innovative companies makes him an ideal leader to take the company to the next level. Barry rounds out a fantastic team at Forescout and will be building on our strong foundation. We are pleased with the results of Forescout’s journey to date, and we are excited about the new value Forescout is bringing to our customers through our acquisitions as well as our organic development.”

Bryan Taylor, head of Advent’s technology investment team and a Managing Partner in Palo Alto added, “We are excited for Barry’s appointment as CEO as he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, and we are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success. We also want to thank Wael Mohamed for his leadership and his significant contribution to Forescout.”

“I am really excited about the work we’ve done to plan Forescout’s next horizon and am thrilled to partner with our Board, our strong management team and employees as we execute our plans,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout. “Working together with Greg and our Board over the past few months gives me high confidence that we are on the right strategy and will deliver immense value to our customers.” 

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. delivers compliance and cybersecurity for all connected devices, including IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and cloud environments. The Forescout Platform provides complete asset visibility, continuous compliance, network segmentation and a strong foundation for Zero Trust. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide automated cybersecurity at scale. Forescout arms customers with data-powered intelligence to accurately detect risks and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. www.forescout.com

