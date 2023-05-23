Boomi Appoints Josh Rutberg as Chief Customer Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Josh Rutberg as Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving measurable outcomes and success for the company’s nearly 20,000 global customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005190/en/

“The need for integration and automation solutions is exponential in today’s ever-changing business environment, and our customers rely on us for their success,” said Steve Lucas. “Josh’s experience and passion in leading customer success organizations across both high growth and scaling tech companies is exactly what we need to ensure our customers choose Boomi time and again.”

"Boomi’s mission to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere shines through as a clear differentiator in what is an incredibly complex and competitive industry,” said Rutberg. "My passion for creating meaningful relationships with customers and ensuring their success matches Boomi’s unparalleled commitment to its customers, and I look forward to deepening our customer relationships as Boomi continues on its impressive growth journey.”

Rutberg brings over 20 years of experience with proven results and specialization in account management, retention, growth, executive relationships, loyalty, and more. He most recently led Customer Success at MuleSoft, where the team was integral to the “land and expand” motion for all customers. Prior to that, he was a partner with Bain & Company, and spent 15 years building a solid foundation in advising clients on strategy, go-to-market transformation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Rutberg earned a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a B.S. in Economics from University of Pennsylvania.

Rutberg’s appointment follows the addition of several new executive leaders to its existing leadership bench, including:

“With our recent move into AI and our continued focus on innovating for the future, we are assembling the best leadership team I have ever experienced in my career, and I know that together, Boomi will be ready for its next exciting stage as a company,” added Lucas.

As the pioneer of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi celebrates the largest customer base among integration platform vendors; a growing community of more than 100,000 members; and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research's list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous awards as an employer of choice, including its listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. Boomi has also won three International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

The company has also recently expanded its presence in the high-growth markets of Vancouver, Canada, Bengaluru, India and the Asia Pacific region to meet growing global demand for its category-leading integration and automation solution.

Additional Resources