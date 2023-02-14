NTT enhances its Managed Campus Networks portfolio to address networking, security, business management challenges

NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company and parent company of Dimension Data, today announced the addition of Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE to its Managed Campus Networks portfolio. The new offering is a comprehensive managed secure access service edge (SASE) solution that includes SD-WAN, cloud-delivered security and enhanced automation and reporting. The end-to-end solution is designed to help enterprises meet current digital transformation challenges and enable more flexible ways of working.

By integrating networking and SD-WAN functionality with cloud-delivered security, the solution enables NTT customers to secure user access to applications and sensitive data irrespective of location, without compromising on performance and user experience. The platform’s advanced AIOps and automation capabilities also help improve operational efficiency and security outcomes.

NTT Managed Campus Networks with Prisma SASE provides organisations with immediate and continuous savings, reducing the number of vendors, tools and technology stacks needed to support the business. The solution is a simple and scalable model with entry points matching customers’ unique journeys and needs. Additionally, as a fully managed solution, enterprises will be able to conserve scarce IT resources and reduce the complexity of managing a global network and security infrastructure.

The future of work

“Hybrid working is here to stay and organisations need to manage the increased security risk of giving employees the ability to access their systems and applications, from anywhere. This partnership and offering will enable our clients to protect their security posture, while enabling hybrid working productivity,” comments Marc Jessiman, VP Managed Network and Collaboration Services at Dimension Data.

“We are excited to partner with Palo Alto Networks to provide this end-to-end managed SASE offering that helps customers address the challenges that confront today’s enterprise operational environment,” said Sunil Kishore, Senior EVP Managed Network and Collaboration Services Division at NTT. “The breadth of our combined technical resources and service capabilities, coupled with NTT’s global presence, will enable us to design, deliver and manage solutions for even the most complex enterprise requirements.”

“NTT’s world-class service, support and comprehensive set of SLAs provide a strong managed service foundation for our single vendor SASE solution,” added Anand Oswal, Senior Vice-President of Products, Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. “NTT Managed Campus Networks with Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE will play an integral role in enabling organisations to secure their digital transformation journeys through enhanced operational efficiency, agility and effective management of cloud environments, providing a true zero trust solution to safeguard today’s distributed workforce.”

“Conventional security perimeters do not meet the needs of today’s distributed networks,” stated Brian Washburn, Research Director, Service Provider Enterprise & Wholesale at Omdia. “The SASE framework combines SD-WAN with cloud-delivered security to protect sites, clouds, data centres and remote workers. The NTT Managed Campus Networks service with Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE lets enterprises upgrade or address gaps in their network and security, delivered through a flexible cloud model.”

