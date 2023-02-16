Unlocking the power of mobile panic buttons for safety, security

When it comes to safety and security, mobile panic buttons are an important tool to have. They provide users with a way to quickly and easily alert others when they are in danger or need help, without having to dial a phone number or make a call. Those of us who have been in peril well know how hard it can be to perform even the most basic actions like unlocking our phone or remembering a number.

In this PR, we'll look at what a mobile panic button is, how it works and why it's important to have it in your safety plan.

What is a mobile panic button?

A mobile panic button is an electronic device or an app designed to help people in dangerous or potentially dangerous situations. It is typically a small button or remote, or a button on your mobile screen that can be used to quickly call for help in an emergency.

When pressed, it automatically sends an alert to one or more pre-selected contacts, such as family members, friends or local police. The alert includes the user's location and other pertinent information that can help responders quickly locate and provide assistance. Mobile panic buttons are becoming increasingly popular with people who feel vulnerable or at risk. They can be a great way to keep you and your family safe and secure.

Is a mobile panic button the same as a personal alarm?

A mobile panic button and a personal alarm are similar in the sense that they are both tools that can be used in emergency situations to call for assistance. However, a mobile panic button is more convenient and accessible, as they are generally installed on a mobile phone and can be triggered with a single touch of a button. A personal alarm is an excellent tool for the elderly or those living with disabilities, but it has less functionality than a mobile panic button.

How exactly does a panic button work?

When the panic button is pressed, it will send an alert to the user's preset emergency contacts. This alert can include the user's location, a personal message to the contacts and other pertinent information. These contacts will then be able to respond to the alert as needed, whether it is to call emergency services or to provide other forms of assistance. Some choose to broadcast their SOS to neighbourhood watch groups, local security services or the police.

In addition, most mobile panic buttons are equipped with GPS tracking, which makes it easier for the user's contacts to find them if they are lost or in distress. As you can imagine, this drastically reduces the time needed to locate someone in trouble when the range is reduced or their location point is fixed.

These smart, essential apps are easily added to a mobile phone and will work as long as your phone has battery life.

Who would benefit from using a mobile panic button?

Mobile panic buttons are beneficial for anyone who feels they may be at risk of harm or danger. They are especially useful for people who are elderly or living with disabilities, as they can be used as a way to quickly and easily call for help.

Additionally, they can be used by people who are in environments where they are not familiar with the area, such as in strange cities or even on personal vacations. Lone workers or those who work unsociable hours would benefit from knowing they can be found and helped immediately should something go wrong.

White-label panic buttons for businesses

Cellfind’s white-label panic buttons are designed to provide businesses with an effective and reliable way of keeping their team safe – including travelling reps; this service allows companies to customise their panic buttons with their own branding, allowing their staff to have an easy-to-use system to alert their team if they are in danger.

The panic buttons are equipped with GPS tracking, allowing the user’s team to locate them quickly and accurately. When the panic button is pressed, an alert is sent to the company’s chosen contacts with the user’s location and other pertinent information. It also allows for two-way communication between the user and the team so they can provide immediate assistance where necessary.

Sadly, South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world. As a result, it is important for business owners and their staff to have an effective safety plan in place to protect them from harm.

Mobile panic buttons are a great way to provide this heightened level of security. With a panic button, staff members can activate an alert for assistance in the event of an emergency. The built-in GPS tracking makes it easier for contacts to locate the user quickly, reducing the time it takes to get help in an emergency situation. Additionally, companies can use white-labelled panic buttons to help ensure their branding is always present, giving their team the assurance that they are being looked after.

Don't panic!

In today's world, panic buttons are a great way to provide an extra layer of security for individuals and businesses alike. By equipping them with GPS tracking, users can be located quickly in the event of an emergency, allowing help to arrive faster. Furthermore, white-label panic buttons allow businesses to customise their devices with their own branding, ensuring their team can feel secure that they have access to help should they need it.

With the ever-growing risk of crime, it is important to have a safety plan in place to keep yourself and those around you safe. Investing in a panic button is one way to do this.