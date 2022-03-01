People want their books back: can you keep up?

There’s been a cultural shift back to printed content — fuelled by digital fatigue and rediscovery of print’s advantages. Students especially appreciate the tangibility of the content and ability to focus without distraction. Additionally, there have been pivotal changes in publishing technology through digital print – enabling nimble response to market needs, emerging trends and economic factors.

Nearly three in four employees say working from home has increased their sense of “digital overload”.

More than 50% turn to paper to give their eyes a break and alleviate stress.

Key segments trending up

While overall gains are exciting, publishing has made a big impact on educational markets. Ignited by a switch to hybrid learning, parents and educators have turned to print to support learning and witnessed the positive impact. Despite a return to the classroom, early education, children’s books and juvenile literature have all continued to expand at a rapid pace.

The global education market is expected to grow 31.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The children’s book publishing industry is $2 billion in 2021.

Juvenile nonfiction has grown 23%, and juvenile fiction has grown 11%.

Brains prefer books

Print delivers in ways that digital can’t. In fact, neuroscience research indicates that printed books and workbooks help our brains process and apply concepts better.

Adding full colour to printed material also plays a key role in how people process and retain information. After all, the human brain engages with printed colour in a much different way than material viewed on a screen.

Colour increases readers’ attention spans and recall by 82%

Reading comprehension is up to 14% better with colour than with bold text.

Studies show that complex ideas are best understood when read on a printed page versus a screen.

Colour can enhance the clarity of text by as much as 40%.

With colour, reading speed can be increased by up to 35%.

Demand is straining print providers

The impact is being felt by educational content suppliers the most. Curriculum tracks like Common Core in the US require huge amounts of fresh content on-demand and at a faster pace – creating a lot of challenges for educational organisations:

Added cost, limited space, fast turnarounds and manageability make it hard for schools to keep up.

Printed materials often need to be versioned for audiences: specific schools, grades, classes or even material specific to the individual.

Older, low capacity, legacy equipment and mono-only devices stand in the way of educators printing more work in-house.

The tools schools need to keep up

As publishers push titles directly to primary and secondary schools rather than printing and shipping finished material, schools need the ability to:

Balance cost, quality and speed;

Consolidate equipment, boost volume;

Keep jobs in-house and insource work they normally wouldn’t;

Complement current toner devices for time and cost savings; and

Print colour and K-only on a single device.

On-demand publishing – we wrote the book

We’re here to offer print providers the ultimate flexibility. Since books can take on many forms (workbooks, booklets, perfect bound books and more), printers need technology that has the flexibility to keep up and grow with future demand. They need a broad portfolio of offerings that can easily right-size book publishing, allowing them to:

Create a powerful colour print solution that helps students thrive;

Go beyond CMYK to increase impact with metallic and neon inks, textured stock and other embellishments that help published content captivate growing minds; and

Improve workflow with personalisation and the ability to manage versioning, production optimisation, extensible inline and nearline finishing to marry blocks and covers.

Xerox: Essential for educators

With technology that offers vibrant colour as well as sweet-spot economics, we help schools enhance learning while better controlling costs.

