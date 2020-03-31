White paper: Will SD-WAN modernise or paralyse your business?

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with T-Systems Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

Software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) have taken the global and South African market by storm as CIOs are faced with incessant unattainable cost cuts and excessive bandwidth capacity demands. SD-WAN is believed to be the silver bullet to all apparent WAN shortcomings.

Several case studies proved differently and exposed the lack of critical business processes understanding that exists. All good intentions to modernise a WAN often yield no business benefit and, in a number of cases, implementations caused more harm than good with paralysing effect.

Beyond the referenced business process knowledge, South Africa’s environmental impact requires careful consideration. Aspects such as Eskom and load-shedding, the slowed economy, pandemic crises, regulatory compliance and increased security attacks introduce the ability to cripple WAN services, and more so, SD-WAN.