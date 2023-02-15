Gust of fortune as Westcon-Comstor and SolarWinds ink SADC distribution agreement

Dorio Bowes, Comstor director, Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

South African value-added distributor Westcon-Comstor has announced a joint distribution agreement with SolarWinds, a leading provider of secure IT management software.

As part of the agreement, Westcon-Comstor will provide the entire suite of SolarWinds network management and monitoring products to resellers and customers across South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

According to a statement released by the companies, SolarWinds, backed by over 20 years of experience, will empower businesses of all types and sizes to accelerate transformation in hybrid IT environments.

The focus is on engaging with IT service and operations professionals, specifically DevOps and SecOps professionals to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The solutions to be made available are designed to address key areas from on-premises to the cloud.

Dorio Bowes, Comstor director, Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “The network remains the most critical component of modern IT infrastructure and the key to successful multi-cloud deployments and remote working environments. Through our partnership with SolarWinds, our partners now have access to a range of products that will help establish them as leaders in network management, monitoring, database, and infrastructure service management.”

Laurent Delattre, VP of EMEA sales at SolarWinds, said the partnership will help SolarWinds increase its market penetration and enable it to provide high levels of service to customers.

As a global value-added distributor, Westcon-Comstor will draw from its worldwide expertise, logistics capabilities, digital distribution tools, learning tools and academy to help partners onboard the SolarWinds Platform.