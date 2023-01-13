Hytera Releases Compact Body Worn Camera with 2K Resolution

Hytera GC550 2K Mini Body Camera (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today released its latest Body Worn Camera (BWC) model, GC550 2K Mini Body Camera. GC550, designed with intensive attention to ergonomics, is a great tool to promote workplace transparency and personnel safety for law enforcement and security.

The compact and lightweight GC550 captures every incident in a 150° super-wide field of view. Equipped with the most powerful processor in the market, GC550 can deliver ultra-clear 2K videos at 30 fps. Every frame of the video is exquisite with the finest details. The starlight night vision technology makes it possible to shoot sharp and colorful footage under extremely low light conditions, for example, at night.

“Body cameras are vital tools for a lot of mission and business critical scenarios. Sharper, clearer, and smoother footage improve the authenticity of the record for the purpose of reviewing work and collecting evidence,” said Ke Wang, Vice President at Hytera. “GC550 is designed to capture fine details as evidence for legal investigations and court proceedings. At the same time, it excels in terms of ease of wearing and carrying.”

Every second counts when an officer is recording an incident or interaction. A built-in backup battery gives the user additional 5 minutes to swap the main battery in the field and meanwhile allows uninterrupted recording. If GC550 detects a drop or sudden impact while recording, it will automatically save the ongoing recordings and keep what’s already recorded safe and sound.

The GC550, as light as 115g, allows wearing on the epaulet or the front pocket with a 360° rotatable clip. Users can easily rotate the bodycam and find the best recording angle without having to remove it. Its sliding switch enables a quick start to record in emergencies and intuitively shows the recording status through its position. Users can stay focused on the situation without paying excessive attention to their body cameras.

The date of new product availability may vary across countries. For more information about Hytera GC550 2K Mini Body Camera, please visit: https://www.hytera.com/en-products/body-worn-camera/body-worn-camera/gc550/