CRM enables organisational fitness for proactive business management within energy crisis

An effective application of a customer relationship management (CRM) system allows business owners and management to maximise their operations even during major challenges such as the global COVID-19 pandemic – and now, in South Africa, also during the difficulties brought about by the current energy crisis.

CRM solutions can also play a very effective role in promoting ‘organisational fitness’, which will further assist local companies in dealing with the challenges brought about by the ongoing load-shedding.

CRM refers to the combination of strategies, technologies and practices used by companies to manage and analyse customer interactions and data throughout the customer life cycle. Organisational fitness, in turn, implies a measure of company performance – and resilience.

The link between CRM and organisational fitness

According to Qlearsite, a UK-based technology company that provides analytics software for employee ‘big data’, organisational fitness(1) is a way of measuring company performance: providing specific metrics for every area of the business and its organisational culture, including links to outline its growth and profits.

In turn, CRM software helps businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their customers to maximise their value: by implementing a CRM system, a company’s sales team members are able to sell more through attracting new clients, converting and retaining them and then growing their customer base.

Therefore, the alignment between the objectives of CRM and organisational fitness is clear: both are about improving business functionality and this includes being able to measure different areas of the business in the quest for ongoing improvement. In this current era of uncertain energy provision, companies that are able to achieve organisational fitness will be able to weather the energy crisis more effectively.

CRM and load-shedding: the power of being proactive

The uncertainties around power provision have clearly had an enormously negative effect on the functioning of businesses all over the country, and in turn, the economy in general. Unfortunately, the current load-shedding situation is bound to continue for the foreseeable future, meaning that careful planning is required: now, more than ever, managers must know what is happening in their companies.

The more they are able to access measuring and monitoring tools, the more they will know where they stand and the better they will be able to plan and be proactive with regard to the organisation’s requirements.

Camsoft Solutions, which has been in business for over 30 years, has partnered with internationally acclaimed CRM software expert Maximizer, supported and enhanced by local expertise. As a world-leading OEM software supplier, Maximizer’s CRM solutions provide the business intelligence and profiling that allows Camsoft Solutions’ clients to develop a deeper understanding of their customers to maximise their value.

At Camsoft, we provide solutions for clients who need better insight from their data. We solve this issue from both a consulting as well as a software solution, helping business owners and managers to answer questions like: "Why are the sales targets not being met?"; "What are my clients’ main issues?"; and "How can I manage my sales team better?"

Whether or not the power is on or off at any given moment, these universal questions must be answered – they are what keep managers awake at night. In addition, a good CRM solution, facilitated by artificial intelligence, will also be able to provide excellent sales forecasting tools.

In conclusion: being able to have a deeper understanding of their clients as well as sales teams allows management, in turn, to proactively maximise their teams’ available time – even when the power is down. In turn, the more businesses are able to plan and forecast, the more their organisational fitness and resilience will grow, ensuring ultimate success – even in the face of very challenging times.

