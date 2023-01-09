Pick n Pay pilots Takealot pick-up counters in Cape Town store

Pick n Pay has launched a new pick-up point for Takealot customers in Cape Town.

The retailer says the new in-store service pilot at its Table Bay Mall store launched a week before Christmas and reached collection capacity within two days, strongly suggesting the potential of this concept.

Takealot customers can now pick up the majority of their orders, with the exception of very large appliances, and the service is operational during store opening hours. Customers can also reserve a collection day. The e-commerce giant believes this venture could improve online inclusivity for millions of customers thanks to Pick n Pay’s far-reaching network of over 2 000 stores.

Pick n Pay entered into a commercial services agreement with the Takealot Group last year to scale its on-demand delivery with Mr D.

Now, the retail group says it is open to “new and exciting pilots” that empower its customers with multiple options to shop online.

For instance, it says, in addition to its newly launched Pick n Pay Home online store, Pick n Pay also offers more than 500 general merchandise products on Takealot.

“We always engage with our customers so that our stores and services adapt to changing online retail trends. As customers increasingly shop online, we experiment with new options to make it as easy and convenient for them to get the products they want, when they want, with as much ease as possible,” says Ansgar Pabst, Pick n Pay head of general merchandise: omnichannel.

“Our stores have evolved from just a place to shop your groceries. They are a place for time-strapped customers to pay their bills, RICA their SIM card or do their banking, to name a few. We are now taking this a step further to let customers combine their other online purchases pick-up with their grocery shopping. We believe this will save them time and maximise convenience.”

Frederik Zietsman, Takealot CEO, comments: “We are thrilled to be piloting our first Takealot pickup point in Pick n Pay. We see it as a great way to create more convenience for our shoppers by offering them a hassle-free, fast way to pick up their Takealot orders while shopping for groceries in Pick n Pay.”