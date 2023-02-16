Flux Trends hunts for SA’s top digital natives

Trends research firm Flux Trends is searching for the top 10 Gen Z solution-based innovators in South Africa, who will participate in the Generation Z Immersion Tour.

The company is inviting inspiring young people, who are 25 or younger and are making a difference in society through their use of tech or innovation in their everyday work, to enter the search for SA’s most inspiring digital natives.

People can nominate themselves or someone else to be selected as one of the top 10 innovators.

The winners will be featured in the Generation Z Immersion Tour on 15 July, which will be attended by leaders within the South African business sector. Previous selected Generation Z individuals were recognised by big corporates and gained new opportunities.

“We are looking for young people who are either entrepreneurs or employees, who have an existing viable tech-related project, concept or innovation that has been in operation for at least two years,” says Bethea Clayton, gatekeeper and partner at Flux Trends,

“If the project has been operating for less than two years, they must be able to demonstrate its efficiency and prove it is not just on the drawing board.

“In the past, we have had successes in strengthened relationships between the corporates that come on our tours, and the various young innovators.”

According to Clayton, previous winners were exposed to major opportunities, including being featured in a mini documentary, compiled by one of the top four banks, which showcased the innovator’s brand.

The overall winner gained access to funding, and was selected to be a participant in the SA Fashion Week pop-up sale.

Founded by innovator and creative thinker Dion Chang, Flux Trends identifies the trends that affect the way in which people live and work in the 21st century, and interprets these trends as a business strategy.

The company says it has long been passionate about Generation Z − the first digital natives of humanity. In SA, this generation is also known as the “born-free” generation.

“This is the generation that was born in post-apartheid SA, into an already always-on-internet landscape, and came of age during the global pandemic and an extinction-level climate crisis,” according to Flux Trends.

During the Generation Z Immersion Tour, tour guide Chang, together with the Flux Trends team, will take participants through the latest trends shaping all spheres of business and society, globally and locally.

“During the tour, the team will facilitate the all-important conversations that take place between stops, and give participants an opportunity to converse and delve into years of Flux research that will help them frame the future of their business,” comments Chang.

“Our tours are designed to repeatedly shift your thinking by switching environments and industry sectors. Each stop on the tour might seem unrelated, but nothing on this tour is coincidental or arbitrary. It’s a process that will be fun and enlightening, but the real insights will only be processed in hindsight.”

Ticket prices for tour participants range between R24 848 and R28 988. Registration closes on 31 May.