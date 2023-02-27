Deutsche Telekom Chooses Mavenir as Partner for Open RAN Deployment in Europe #MWC23

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Deutsche Telekom announced today that Mavenir has been chosen for Deutsche Telekom’s Open RAN deployment in a country of its European footprint. Mavenir will be delivering its OpenBeam massive MIMO radios as well as 3 party O-RAN based Radio Units (O-RU) for open Fronthaul. In addition, Mavenir will also act as end-to-end system integrator for that deployment.

Abdu Mudesir, Chief Technology Officer at Deutsche Telekom, said: “Deutsche Telekom is actively driving network disaggregation based on multi-vendor Open RAN architecture to provide customer focused innovation in the RAN. We will continue our partnership with Mavenir to accelerate Open RAN development and create a path to deployment at scale.”

Mavenir’s Open cloud-native RAN solution is based on fully containerized microservices allowing it to be deployed easily on any cloud infrastructure. Mavenir’s Open RAN compliant solution works on open interfaces, and it further disaggregates the RAN architecture into Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU). These containerized network functions are running on Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) hardware and are designed to support multiple Fronthaul splits simultaneously – making the Open RAN solution an ideal choice for a vendor-agnostic and future-proof Radio network architecture strategy.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir, said: “Mavenir’s market leading cloud-native Open RAN product presents the way forward to introduce automation and intelligence to radio networks, in order to deliver on the use cases and manage complexity and data demands of future network elasticity, flexibility and best-in-class automation and quality. The Mavenir OpenBeam radio portfolio fully compliments Deutsche Telekom’s spectrum and RAN requirements, and we look forward to playing an active role in introducing radio network automation and driving openness in the RAN.”

Mavenir is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via in Hall 2, stand 2H60. Click here to find out more.