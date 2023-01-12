MultiChoice calls on climate change innovators to enter Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award that encourages the discovery of ground-breaking solutions aimed at regenerating the planet, has begun its 2023 search for African innovations.

MultiChoice, member of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, is issuing a call for entries from African organisations, scientists, SMEs, governments, and individuals who are doing scalable and impactful work in this capacity to help solve the globe’s biggest environmental challenges.

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a global initiative that aims to discover 50 winners over 10 years who are armed with the tools to repair the planet.

African applicants can enter into any of the five categories of the Earthshot Prize, including: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix our Climate.

A prize grant of R20 million (£1 million) is awarded annually to five winners, which is used to help scale their projects.

“By entering this prestigious prize, African innovators will be afforded the platform to pitch their solutions, inspire other corporates to join the fight against climate change and motivate governments to prioritize climate change as part of their national agendas,’’ says Imtiaz Patel, chairman of MultiChoice Group.

“If you have a worthy intervention whose solution makes significant progress towards achieving any of the five Earthshots, we urge you to send in your entry and be part of the solution.”

Each year, The Earthshot Prize launches a global search for breakthrough solutions, with a worldwide network of more than 350 nominating individuals and organisations from 66 countries tasked with ushering the process.

As an official nominator, MultiChoice has established an entry portal through which all applications should be submitted – by 27 January 2023. Representatives from MultiChoice will then review these entries and officially nominate selections directly to The Earthshot Prize.

According to MultiChoice, when The Earthshot Prize was first launched in 2021, three African organisations were selected as finalists namely, Sanergy (from Kenya), Reeddi Capsules (from Nigeria) and Pole Pole Foundation (from the Democratic Republic of Congo).