Infor acquires Lighthouse Systems

Kevin Samuelson, CEO at Infor.

Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the acquisition of Lighthouse Systems, a leading provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for smart manufacturing. The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations across production, quality, inventory and maintenance.

Lighthouse Systems’ MES solution, which can be fully integrated into Infor CloudSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, will help Infor address a critical customer requirement of 24x7 manufacturing operations. For those manufacturing companies that are looking to implement ERP and MES together, Infor anticipates that its ability to offer a fully integrated solution “out of the box” will significantly shorten time to value for customers.

“MES solutions are critical for manufacturing organisations that want to ensure data consistency and real-time visibility across all plant operations,” said Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson. “Integrating these capabilities with our industry-specific ERP systems will help us deliver even more powerful solutions to manufacturing organisations as they look to digitise their operations and grow their businesses.”

Based in Crawley, UK, about 30 miles south of London, Lighthouse Systems has major offices in the UK, the United States and Singapore. Its approximately 100 employees serve customers worldwide in focus industries such as automotive, building and construction, food and beverage, life science, machinery and equipment, packaging and sustainable energy.

Lighthouse Systems customers include Ball Corporation, Formica, Lucite International, Nissan, Benteler and the Timken Company.

Tim Barber, company director at Lighthouse Systems, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Infor to further the operational excellence initiatives of our manufacturing customers. We have 30 years of experience delivering MES solutions to discrete and process manufacturers worldwide. These solutions are not only key to executing production efficiently, they also are essential building blocks for smart manufacturing and digital transformation.”

Lighthouse Systems’ Shopfloor-Online product enables smart manufacturing by bringing all manufacturing operations into one central software system, which is accessible 24x7. The system, which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, connects the factory with a single thread of critical data that is accessible at the shop-floor level and throughout the enterprise.

The company was recognised as one of the honourable mentions in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems report.*

Infor’s acquisition of Lighthouse Systems closed today, and financial terms are not being disclosed.

* Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems,”Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, March 30, 2021.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.