Vodacom allocates R100m to shield central base stations

Vodacom will spend R100 million in the current financial year, to cushion base stations in the Free State and Northern Cape from power cuts and vandalism.

The telco revealed the planned investment yesterday, as it announced R340 million capex on infrastructure upgrades in Vodacom’s central region.

This investment will be used to expand broadband coverage in deep rural areas, upgrade base station sites and sustain network resilience.

It also plans to triple its 5G footprint in the Northern Cape and Free State by increasing the number of 5G sites to 58.

Addressing issues pertaining to protecting its infrastructure, Vodacom says: “To help overcome network challenges and manage network capacity and site vandalism, Vodacom Central Region will spend R100 million of the financial year’s capex on power upgrades at base station sites.”

Vodacom believes this will ensure customers are able to stay connected during disruptions, such as load-shedding and incidents of site vandalism and theft.

The ongoing challenge of infrastructure vandalism and theft in the country has resulted in companies losing millions of rands.

Mobile operators Cell C, Telkom, Vodacom and MTN have all fallen victim, causing disruption of communication services.

State-owned entities Telkom, Eskom, PRASA and Transnet have teamed up to find solutions to overcome these threats to economic infrastructure.

The country’s power crisis has also become disruptive for businesses, prompting telcos to investment in renewables as they seek to guarantee connectivity.

Vodacom last week announced plans to turn its headquarters into a solar plant, which will see its Midrand campus being kitted out with solar photovoltaic panels.

Likewise, MTN is moving to green energy at its headquarters. The mobile operator recently launched a request for proposal that will see its headquarters become a completely “green” office.

Adding capacity

Vodacom yesterday detailed its plans for the Free State and Northern Cape beyond cushioning its infrastructure from power cuts and vandalism.

For these areas, its R340 million investment will drive inclusive digital access across the region, as part of the network’s commitment to ensure connectivity for all, it said.

“Our network rollout programme last year brought internet to many communities in the region for the first time,” says Evah Mthimunye, managing executive for Vodacom Central Region.

“This financial year, we want to build on this achievement by extending broadband coverage and investing in network upgrades to increase access to connectivity.

“As a result, this can provide more opportunities for socio-economic empowerment, especially in remote and rural areas, and help to close the digital divide.”

According to Vodacom, part of the investment includes adding new 3G-, 4G- and 5G-enabled sites in urban areas and 17 sites in deep rural areas to further population coverage, which the telco says is already at 98.25% for 3G and 92% for 4G in the region.

“We have also completed LTE capacity expansions at 760 sites. In addition to supporting the region’s 44.2% year-on-year surge in data traffic, LTE capacity is crucial, as almost 90% of this data traffic is on LTE technology,” adds Mthimunye.

The mobile operator says recognising the importance of digital technology as a critical educational tool, Vodacom Central Region has implemented its virtual classroom solution in three schools in the Northern Cape this year: Steynville High School in Steynville, Umso High School in Colesberg, and Veritas High School in De Aar.

“As part of the solution’s role in bridging the digital divide, Vodacom provided over 1 800 laptops across the schools, so learners can benefit from online educational content, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographic location.”