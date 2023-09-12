Autochek Africa Selects Provenir’s Risk Decisioning Platform to Accelerate Expansion

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Autochek Africa, an automotive technology company, has selected Provenir’s Decisioning Platform to automate decisioning and accelerate its expansion efforts.

Autochek Africa provides solutions that enable commerce within the automotive sector, including credit underwriting solutions for auto loans, for Autochek, and third-party banks. Autochek also provides vehicle inspection, maintenance, insurance and vehicle tracking solutions. The company was seeking a robust platform with rapid deployment capabilities to automate all credit decisioning processes to support its strategic expansion into specific regions.

“To support our aggressive expansion strategy, we needed a partner with an agile and flexible platform and the ability to deliver within very short timelines,” said Johan van der Merwe, Chief Executive Officer, Autochek. “We have partnered with Provenir to automate decisioning for faster and more scalable approval processes. Within eight months, we were able to provide clients and dealers with pre-approvals, instalment simulations and loan application decisions, together with bespoke offers, in six countries. Provenir’s low-code platform provides us a competitive advantage, allowing us to quickly expand into our target geographies, reducing our launch time in many cases by almost half.”

“We are pleased to partner with Autochek Africa to help them quickly scale operations and enter new markets,” said Adrian Pillay, Vice President, MEA at Provenir.“Provenir’s flexible platform provides Autochek with the self-sufficiency needed when launching new products to market, so they can scale faster than ever before.”