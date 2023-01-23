Entelect comes on board as silver sponsor of ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023

ITWeb has announced that Entelect has come on board as silver sponsor of the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023, to be held from 7 to 9 March at The Maslow, in Sandton.

According to Erwin Bisschops, data solutions practice lead at Entelect, the skills shortage in the data analytics space prevents South African companies from properly tapping into the huge business benefits that data-driven initiatives can bring.

“Whether it's hyper-personalisation, complex event processing, intelligent business operations or more traditional descriptive and diagnostic analytics, all these initiatives are driven by the right data skills,” he adds.

Events of this nature share knowledge and insights that help individuals with their personal career development, ultimately growing the overall talent pool in SA. They also provide organisations with the necessary insights to develop, revitalise, revolutionise and future-proof their data analytics environments and related initiatives.

In addition, these events help showcase the latest and greatest solutions available on the market. “Entelect offers end-to-end technology services and solutions, collaborating with customers to help them go from good to great.”

For well over 16 years, the company has built fantastic solutions in the data space through our ever-growing data solutions practice, says Bisschops.

“As a culture-first organisation, building relationships and focusing on personal growth and continuous improvement is in our DNA. As such, we have a long history of engaging with and building communities in the software development space, which we would like to extend further into the data community.”

He believes the thought leadership provided at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023 event will give delegates insights into current developments in the data analytics space that will help with data professionals' career development and enable them to maximise their value-add to their current or future organisations.

“Networking with peers and thought leaders at the event will be a further benefit,” he ends. “All in all, attendees will leave the event with lots of valuable insights that can give fresh perspectives on how to approach that next phase to take their data environment to the next level.”