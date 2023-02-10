Joburg intros online property valuation platform

Property owners in Johannesburg will be able to view, inspect and/or object to their new property values online from 15 February to 31 March.

This, as the City of Johannesburg officially opens the inspection and objection period for the general valuation roll (GVR) 2023.

In a statement, the city says its new GVR 2023 online system allows property owners to register their profiles to inspect the valuation roll, check their property details, upload documents and/or object against any entries that appear in the valuation roll.

Previously, homeowners and business owners had to take time off to visit the city’s offices to physically inspect the general valuation roll and submit their objections.

Kgamanyane Maphologela, spokesperson for the city’s group finance department, says the new GVR 2023 online system is part of the city’s smart city initiative, and was designed to give owners the convenience of being able to access the details of their properties anywhere and anytime.

“The GVR 2023 online system is yet another addition to our customer-focused services. It will save property owners and business time and money, as they will be able to access the valuation roll from the comfort of their homes. Now, the system is being optimised for mobile experience.”

He adds that any person may inspect the valuation roll within the inspection period and lodge an objection against any of the entries that appear in the roll.

According to Maphologela, owners who still prefer to manually inspect the valuation roll can do so with the assistance of the regional property valuers.

He says the city will have valuers stationed at dedicated customer service centres to assist walk-in customers who want to inspect the valuation roll, or object against any entry in the roll.