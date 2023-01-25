CEO Change at dSPACE: Dr. Carsten Hoff Succeeds Martin Goetzeler

From left to right, dSPACE founder and shareholder Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, Dr. Carsten Hoff and Martin Goetzeler. (Photo: Business Wire)

On April 17, 2023, Dr. Carsten Hoff (49) will become the new CEO of the dSPACE group succeeding Martin Goetzeler (60), who is leaving his post at his own request and for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth handover, Martin Goetzeler will continue to be available to the new CEO in an advisory capacity after April 17, 2023.

Dr. Carsten Hoff is a highly experienced manager, who is ideally suited to the tasks ahead at dSPACE. He comes from a research and development-centric background with a degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in computer science. He has international management experience and is familiar with dSPACE and the company's products.

Dr. Carsten Hoff is currently Managing Director of CLAAS E-Systems. Prior to that, he worked in various management positions at the automotive supplier HELLA. He will use his extensive experience from previous positions to provide strategic impetus for dSPACE and to continue to drive forward the new topics of software-based simulation and validation.

"I am very pleased to be joining the dSPACE company. I am very impressed by the company's development and dSPACE's role in the automotive industry. The values that the family-owned company dSPACE stands for convinced me,” stated Dr. Carsten Hoff.

"Dr. Carsten Hoff, an internationally experienced and technically skilled manager who is very familiar with the current challenges in our target markets is taking the helm – I wish him a good start in the company and with our customers," said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, founder and shareholder of dSPACE.

"Under Martin Goetzeler's successful leadership, dSPACE has sustainably strengthened its market position by setting a decisive course in terms of consistent portfolio expansion, globalization, and future-oriented structures. By continually expanding future investments and the team, he has succeeded in continuing the great growth rate at a high level of sales in challenging years," said Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, adding, "We regret but respect Martin Goetzeler's decision. I would like to expressly thank him for his important contribution, his extraordinary commitment, and the close cooperation based on trust."

"It has been an exciting five years. The excellent and close cooperation with the entire dSPACE team, our customers and partners, and the shareholder family was the key to success and motivation at all times. I would like to thank everyone very much for this," said Martin Goetzeler. "After a fulfilling professional career, I would like to devote more time to my personal and family tasks and interests in the future. I wish my successor and all dSPACE employees the necessary skills, much success, and all the best for the future," said Goetzeler.

Martin Goetzeler has led the dSPACE company since March 1, 2018. Portfolio expansions in virtual and real simulation and validation to cover market and customer requirements in a timely manner, especially in automated and autonomous driving and in the software-defined vehicle were important milestones during this time. In addition to the great importance of software-in-the-loop simulation in this process, technologies such as AI and cloud are now also being used in the products. At the same time, he systematically built up structures and processes to sustainably secure the strong global growth.







