Cloud Essentials’ Expert Insights Webinar: Cloud backup – raising the bar

We challenge you to aim higher in your expectations of what cloud backup can and should be doing for your business. Technology has developed fast. It’s a competitive vendor space – which puts you in the driving seat.



If you haven’t evaluated your backup strategy for a while, now’s the time to look at your options. Can you afford not to? But where do you start?

Join our Expert Insights Webinar for a guide to creating a backup specification that demands more.

In conversation with backup expert, AvePoint, we will:

Explore compliance requirements and must-have elements of modern-day cloud backup solutions;

Identify the blind spots to look out for when considering your cloud backup specification;

Highlight the features that you should be demanding from your backup solution; and

Discuss use cases and best practice.

You’ll leave with:

A clear understanding of where Microsoft backup protection ends and the gaps that need filling;

A starting point to develop a specification to meet your business needs; and

Knowledge to create a future-proof, long-term backup strategy.

Find out more and register: https://www.cloudessentials.com/blog/cloud-essentials-expert-insights-backup-webinar-29-march-2023/

