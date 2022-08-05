Fortinet reports second quarter 2022 financial results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Product revenue of $400.7 million, up 34% year over year

Total revenue of $1.03 billion, up 29% year over year

Bookings of $1.38 billion, up 42% year over year

Billings of $1.30 billion, up 36% year over year

Deferred revenue of $3.93 billion, up 35% year over year

GAAP operating margin of 19.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 24.8%

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. of $0.21

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. of $0.24

Cash flow from operations of $323.4 million

Free cash flow of $283.5 million

Cash paid for share repurchases of $800.0 million

Fortinet® (Nasdaq: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered strong revenue and billings growth in the second quarter driven by an over 50% year-over-year increase in the number of transactions larger than one million dollars. Large enterprise companies continue to favor Fortinet’s industry leading cost for performance advantage and integrated platform strategy,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Fortinet’s market share gains are being driven by the convergence of networking and security and an accelerating focus on vendor consolidation with our Core Platform and Platform Extension solutions designed to secure our customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Free cash flow was $283.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $394.7 million for the same quarter of 2021. Share Repurchase Program: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, Fortinet repurchased 14.4 million and 25.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of$55.45 and $57.82 per share and for an aggregate purchase price of$800.0 million and $1.49 billion, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Fortinet repurchased 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $40.28 per share and for an aggregate purchase price of $91.6 million. In July 2022, Fortinet’s board of directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase in the authorized stock repurchase under our share repurchase program. As of August 1, 2022, approximately $1.03 billion remained available for future share repurchases.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.105 billion to $1.135 billion

Billings in the range of $1.385 billion to $1.415 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 75.0% to 76.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $0.26 to $0.28, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 810 million to 820 million.

For the fiscal year 2022, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $4.350 billion to $4.400 billion

Service revenue in the range of $2.620 billion to $2.670 billion

Billings in the range of $5.560 billion to $5.640 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 75.0% to 76.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $1.01 to $1.06, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 810 million to 820 million.

These statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on intellectual property matters. We have not reconciled our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain or out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Bookings represents the total value of all orders received during the period. Backlog represents orders received but not fulfilled and excludes Alaxala Networks Corporation. When an order is fulfilled, billings and revenue are recognized.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

All share and per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the five-for-one forward stock split which was effective June 22, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Fortinet will host a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the earnings results. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet’s website at https://investor.fortinet.com and a replay will be archived and accessible at https://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Participation Schedule:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Conference - August 8, 2022

Stifel Tech Executive Summit Deer Valley - August 29-31, 2022

Citibank Investor Conference - September 7, 2022

Evercore Investor Conference - September 8, 2022

Goldman Sachs Communicopia Conference - September 12, 2022

Members of Fortinet’s management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Fortinet’s conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company’s web site. To access the most updated information, pre-register and listen to the webcast of each event, please visit the Investor Presentation & Events page of Fortinet’s website at https://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations. The schedule is subject to change.