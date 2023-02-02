Samsung unwraps next-gen Galaxy S series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range goes on sale in SA on 24 February.

Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy S series line-up, which will go on sale in South Africa later this month.

The Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra were launched at the annual “Galaxy Unpacked” event in San Francisco yesterday, which was live-streamed to venues across the world.

According to Samsung, the S23 series range advances the company’s sustainability commitment, using more recycled materials than any previous Galaxy smartphone.

Furthermore, the latest premium smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which Samsung says provides a future-ready mobile gaming experience and sustained game play.

Speaking during the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, Dr TM Roh, president and head of mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics, said the Galaxy S series “redefined” what a smartphone can deliver for more than a decade.

“Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series line-up are the new standard-bearers of a trustworthy premium smartphone experience that merges innovation and future-forward sustainability.”

At the local screening of the event, BS Hong, president and CEO of Samsung Africa, added: “Today, we introduce one of our most incredible innovations – the next generation of Galaxy series.”

Samsung says the S23 Ultraoffers Galaxy’s “most advanced” camera system, featuring a 200MP adaptive pixel sensor, 12MP selfie camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The 6.8-inch S23 Ultra is equipped with 5 000mAh battery, which Samsung says lasts more than 20% longer than its predecessor.

The S23+ and S23 devices feature a 6.6-inch and 6.1-inch display screen, respectively. The battery capacity is at 4 700mAh for the S23+, while the S23’s is 3 900mAh.

The camera set-up has been upgraded, with Samsung taking the decision to remove the contour housing. Both the S23+ and S23 have triple cameras (50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto).

The S23 series smartphones, including the S23 Ultra, also introduce fast autofocus and the first Galaxy super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30 frames per second (fps) to 60fps.

The S23 Ultra is the most expensive of the three smartphones, with a recommended retail price of R31 999. The S23+ is priced at R23 999 and S23 at R21 999, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 series will be available in black, cream, green and lavender.

Pre-order sales for the Galaxy S23 series are open, with availability across carriers and retailers scheduled for 24 February.

For a full view of the specifications, click here.