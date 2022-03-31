Macrocomm looks to bring Indian IOT railway solutions to SA

Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group.

South African-based internet of things (IOT) solutions provider Macrocomm Group is looking to deliver signal management and smart railway solutions to SA and other African territories.

The company yesterday entered a partnership with Bharat Rail Automation of India (BRAPL) to deliver data-driven solutions that will enable railway authorities to improve operational efficiency and safety, through contextual and secure signalling as well as optimal route planning and scheduling.

“Our choice of BRAPL as a partner has been based on the trust that the company has gained in over 35 years of its operation, and its proven ability to execute large and complex signalling projects,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group.

“This venture will integrate Macrocomm’s capability in the IOT space with Bharat Rail’s extensive experience and expertise in providing secure solutions for railway signalling projects; overall joint intent is to re-establish commuter confidence in the commuter rail system.”

Bhupesh Dhabalia, MD of Bharat Rail, has welcomed the new initiative saying: “Our extensive experience in this sector – including being one of the first to use and apply various technologies on the Indian railway over the last three decades, combined with Macrocomm’s IOT capabilities — provides significant platforms for synergy, innovation and growth for our new joint venture.”

As part of its localisation programme, Macrocomm-Bharat Rail will invest in the production capability of relevant railway technologies and equipment locally so that sector skills development and job creation is prioritised alongside improvements in the rail network.

The companies say this will be incorporated into Macrocomm’s existing production facility in eThekwini.

Software development and the training of local engineers will be provided to ensure the transfer of local digital skills capability development.