DXC to Exit Russia - Matching Employee Donations at 200%

DXC Technology condemns the unwarranted aggression from the Russian Government that is leading to the death, injury, and displacement of innocent civilians in Ukraine. DXC stands with every person, company, and government across the world that is calling for an immediate end to this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Currently, our number one priority is to care for our colleagues in the region. Our dedicated DXC team is working around the clock to provide shelter, financial assistance, health care, and relocation support to our colleagues and their families.

Based on the aggression from the Russian Government, we are no longer pursuing business in Russia and have committed to exit this market. We have approximately 4,000 colleagues in Russia and are supporting them in this time of need. We continue to support and maintain rigorous compliance with all applicable sanctions levied against Russia.

Aligned with our “People-first” strategy, DXC is matching employee donations to the Red Cross humanitarian efforts at 200% which includes providing direct financial support to our impacted colleagues. We are caring for all our people regardless of their nationality or country of origin.

We will continue to assess the situation and take the required measures leveraging the strength of our global team to help minimize any impact on our DXC colleagues and customers.