Unlocking AI readiness: How cloud-enabled ERP migration sets the stage

Suven Moodley, Business Manager: Business Applications at Decision Inc. South Africa.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, staying at the forefront of technological advancements is key to thriving in the digital era. Two pivotal forces are reshaping industries worldwide: cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). Cloud computing is widely accepted as an enabler for organisations to adopt new technology and to remain relevant and competitive. More recently, AI has been touted as an industry game-changer for providing automation and analytics, faster than ever before. Their combined potential promises innovation, growth and unparalleled opportunities.

Recognising the need to move to modern, cloud-based ERPs is of key importance to CIOs and IT managers currently operating on-premises-based ERPs. As a managed Microsoft Business Applications Solution Partner that provides support to organisations currently running Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (alternatively known as Finance and Supply Chain), Business Central, AX, NAV and GP, we see our clients stall the inevitable. Depending on the version implemented, AX, NAV and GP have either already reached the end of their extended support, or will reach it soon. This means these ERPs no longer receive service and security updates from Microsoft.

It's necessary to have a plan to migrate to a modern, cloud-based ERP. In our experience, we've found that there are several inhibiting factors that have prevented clients from moving their mission-critical systems to the cloud:

Uncertainty regarding costs – moving from a capex-based model to opex.

Data security concerns – uncertainty around how data will be secured and how breaches will be prevented.

Effort and costs to migrate are unknown.

These uncertainties can easily be addressed by working with an experienced partner. Decision Inc. has guided several organisations through this journey and continues to migrate clients to the cloud.

Cloud ERPs – a platform for growth

The cloud has emerged as the backbone of modern IT, offering scalability, flexibility and accessibility like never before. Organisations need to adapt to fast-changing environments quickly to remain relevant and competitive. This includes being able to rapidly implement new revenue streams, optimise business processes to adapt to changing market conditions and implement new value-added services for their clients. To enable these changes, organisations require an ERP that adapts as quickly as they can. Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables clients to leverage modern cloud-based features such as AI with Dynamics 365 CoPilot.

AI is revolutionising business operations by automating processes, predicting market trends and enhancing data-driven decision-making. When these two forces converge, the results are nothing short of extraordinary.

Cloud platforms grant instant access to advanced analytics tools and machine learning resources, essential for the success of AI endeavours. This scalability eliminates the complexities and costs associated with managing extensive in-house infrastructure, freeing up valuable resources and allowing organisations to concentrate their efforts on driving new initiatives forward.

Additionally, cloud platforms reduce the time to market for AI projects by offering pre-built AI services and models. This accelerates the development and deployment of solutions, allowing businesses to gain a competitive edge and respond swiftly to changing market dynamics.

Lastly, it provides increased security since AI can help with proactive monitoring and improve threat detection to enhance security. This significantly reduces the risk of data being accessible to unauthorised third parties.

Harmonious data orchestration

Cloud-based ERP systems are the gateway to streamlined data integration. They effortlessly facilitate data sharing and access. Consider your current application ecosystem and whether they currently support your end-to-end customer journeys. Imagine having your sales, service and ERP solution all supporting an efficient 'lead to cash' process. This kind of data orchestration unlocks the ability to gain deeper insights into your customers' behaviours, improving the customer experience. By hosting your ERP system in the cloud, you're creating an environment where data from various sources can harmoniously coexist.

Embracing cloud for innovation and growth

In conclusion, the migration of your ERP system to the cloud is not just an IT upgrade; it's a strategic move that provides your organisation with a competitive edge. The cloud's scalability, accessibility and integration capabilities provide the stage on which your AI transformation can unfold. We've merely scratched the surface of the immense possibilities that await at the intersection of cloud-based ERP and AI. To discover the full spectrum of opportunities and how they can reshape your business, visit our website for more insights.