BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Business Wire

Calastone Collaborates With Schroders to Make Tokenisation a Reality

* Calastone and Schroders to collaborate on a tokenised investment vehicle project
* Announcement follows recent Calastone whitepaper outlining a vision for tokenised investments – 97% of institutions agreed that it will ‘revolutionise asset management’
Business Wire via ITWeb,
LONDON, 26 Jun 2023
Read time 1min 50sec
Comments (0)

Calastone, the largest global funds network, today announces it is collaborating with Schroders to explore the capabilities of a tokenised investment vehicle for variable capital companies (VCCs). The collaboration follows a multi-year investment by Calastone into Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and tokenisation, with the ultimate aim to manufacture and distribute tokenised investment vehicles through Calastone’s Distributed Market Infrastructure.

Digitalising the core operations of collective investment vehicles presents the opportunity to transform the value chain and create better value for investors by reducing costs, and laying the foundation for more flexible investment products that are more aligned to the digital experiences consumers find elsewhere.

Adam Belding, CTO, Calastone, commented: “We’ve been working with DLT for many years, exploring different types of DLT and looking for the use cases where it can add real value. Tokenising fund units will not provide the transformation that the industry is looking for, however operating collective investments on a native DLT platform, and applying DLT and tokenisation at all levels of the fund from trading, to administration and distribution, provides a much more fundamental transformation.

Our work with Schroders shows that this future could be much closer than some imagine. We believe that used in the right way DLT is a powerful platform for providing, managing, securing and distributing tokenised assets, helping to unlock meaningful improvements in operational efficiency and product innovation.”

Peter Hilborne, Chief Operating Officer, Operations at Schroders said: "We are in a transformative era where distributed ledger technology will redefine finance with a positive impact on asset management. At Schroders, we understand the vital role tokenisation and digital assets may play in modern economic arrangements, and we are delighted to be working with Calastone to contribute to the advancement of the digital asset ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with various industry players to bring this pioneering technology to market, ushering in an era of exciting possibilities.”  

Contacts

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.