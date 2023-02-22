Mavenir Introduces Converged Packet Core Solution for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployment with Red Hat

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced that it has launched its Converged Packet Core solution running on Red Hat OpenShift, delivering a fully containerized and automated solution built on a services-based open architecture for public, private, hybrid, edge and on-premises cloud deployment. It runs on general-purpose, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware available from market-leading server vendors and can be deployed and operated without any dependencies on the underlying infrastructure, making the network flexible, agile, and programmable.

The integrated solution is being deployed by six tier-1 and tier-2 service providers in global markets including Europe, North America and Asia.

The integrated solution delivers a comprehensive, carrier-grade end-to-end stack, from the operating system to the cloud-native network functions (CNFs), designed for the telecommunication industry. It comes pre-configured with features such as automated 5G core deployment, centralized monitoring framework, and tools for the management of the packet core and cloud infrastructure, including planning, deployment and support. This integrated solution lowers the barrier to entry for CSPs and enterprises deploying 4G and 5G public and private networks with real-time use cases that require on-premises equipment. The entire end-to-end telco stack is validated by Mavenir and addresses multiple customer requirements discovered through Mavenir’s and Red Hat’s extensive experience with planning and deployment of cloud-based services for CSPs.

Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core runs on Red Hat OpenShift and can be deployed in any combination of network models such as 2G/3G, 4G, 5G SA (standalone), and 5G NSA (non-standalone) delivering the following benefits for service providers:

> Accelerated deployment — as a pre-integrated, pre-engineered solution that is ready to deploy with minimal planning

> Cost efficiencies — by reducing on-premises cloud infrastructure overhead and leveraging general-purpose COTS hardware

> Lower hardware footprint than other competing on-premises cloud solutions

> Continuous Innovation — with DevOps-based CI/CD software release and upgrade cycles that reduce time to market of new capabilities

> Security features, development speed, and flexibility with the addition of Red Hat OpenShift

“Some operators are unfamiliar with containers and cloud so a solution from a single, reliable vendor that can offer an integrated end-to-end, turnkey solution is essential for their success,” said Ashok Khuntia, President, Core Networks, Mavenir. “By collaborating with Red Hat, Mavenir extends the reach of its Converged Packet Core support public, private, hybrid and on-premises deployments, with built-in automation, better cost efficiencies and less complexity.”

“Architectures and operating models of networks are undergoing a fundamental shift by moving to the cloud. Red Hat is excited to work with our ecosystem partners to deliver innovative open hybrid cloud technologies to help service providers modernize and make 5G a reality.” said Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat. “With Red Hat OpenShift, the Mavenir Converged Packet Core solution will help service providers become better equipped to meet unique network requirements on a trusted, agile open source platform.”

Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core runs on a scalable platform that allows communications service providers (CSPs) to deploy the same core for multiple use cases, such as Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Internet of Things (IoT) offerings, and private and edge networks for different industry verticals.

Red Hat OpenShift provides organizations with the ability to deploy on any hybrid or multi-cloud cloud environment with a fast, flexible and easy-to-manage platform that speeds up application development and extends control over distributed resources.

To know more about this collaboration, visit Mavenir (hall 2 stand 2H60) or Red Hat (hall 2 stand 2F30) at MWC 2023.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.