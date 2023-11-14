IntelliSmart Selects Trilliant as a Software Partner for Head-end System Implementations across India

Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, today announced it has been selected by IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited, a leading Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) and digital solutions provider in India, as one of its software partners for its Head-end System (HES) cellular implementations.

A joint venture of National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), IntelliSmart aims to create a difference in the power sector with digital interventions. The company has won several smart metering projects tendered by state distribution companies (DISCOMs) as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) introduced by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. RDSS introduces policy measures to assist DISCOMs to improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing them with results-linked financial assistance to strengthen supply infrastructure.

Delivering the data that drives a reliable, cost-effective Smart Grid with unmatched scalability, Trilliant’s UnitySuite® HES met all of IntelliSmart’s requirements. Trilliant will work as a software partner to support the implementation of HES as IntelliSmart moves forward with large-scale HES projects for customers across India.

With this partnership agreement, Trilliant will support IntelliSmart specifically by:

Supplying and integrating its HES application software along with annual technical services;

Provisioning the HES with a prepayment system;

Providing implementation services including designing, building, testing and deploying the HES application, as well as being responsible for configuration, customization, business process/ systems integration and commissioning;

Developing analytics reports and dashboards; and,

Providing 24x7 operation, maintenance and support services/annual maintenance services for the deployed system along with customizations and upgrades for the entire project.

“India’s smart metering programme is one of the significant steps taken by the government to modernize the power distribution sector with increased private participation,” said Anil Rawal, Managing Director and CEO, IntelliSmart. “For our projects, we are relying on important partnerships to design and deploy a robust AMI solution that will enable DISCOMs to improve financial efficiency and digitalise the power infrastructure. Our partnership with Trilliant will go a long way in delivering this and help us realise our vision to become the most preferred digital partner of the utilities, and create a digitalised and resilient power sector through innovative technological solutions.”

“IntelliSmart is a true leader in digital solutions for utilities, and we’re honoured to be one of their partners to roll out smart meters across India,” said Eugene Loke, Managing Director, APAC at Trilliant. “Trilliant’s UnitySuite software is an integral part of the AMI integrated system. It is device-independent and highly scalable, enabling organizations to maximize the value of their network data, making it ideal for IntelliSmart’s requirements. We look forward to continuing to support the company as it works towards building a sustainable and efficient energy ecosystem in India.”

Trilliant’s UnitySuite manages field devices including meters, cellular network interface controllers (NICs) and more; acquires meter data automatically to avoid any human intervention; and channels data to where it’s needed for real-time decision making. It provides monitoring of network performance with dashboards and visualizations, powers centralized utilities applications and enables optimized asset use.

