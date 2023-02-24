Fujifilm opens new SA head office, tech centre

Fujifilm South Africa’s new head office opened this week.

Fujifilm South Africa this week officially opened the doors to its newly-built head office, which features its first technology centre in Africa.

This follows its announcement last year that it will build a new head office in the country, to mark its 10 year of doing business in the local market.

The new head office followed the opening of a new Fujifilm office and repair centre in Cape Town in 2021, and the building of the Fujifilm warehouse in Roodepoort in 2017.

Nestled in Sandton, Johannesburg, the new head office features the Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa, office space for employees, a Fujifilm repair centre and a 30-seater auditorium for training purposes.

The new building has been built in line with global headquarters Fujifilm Holdings Corporation’s climate action targets, working alongside green energy consultants to further investigate solutions to ‘greenify’ the building, according to a statement.

It incorporates the use of solar power panels with a capacity of 65kVA, biometric access control, motion sensors, day/night lighting and energy-efficient plumbing for less water consumption.

Fujifilm South Africa MD Taro Kawano comments that the occasion marked a new chapter in the firm’s relationship with SA.

“Our new head office emphasises Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to the country, having celebrated a successful decade of local presence. We are proud to be a part of South Africa and we hope to be able to further serve the public through these new premises.”

While it is known as a photographic and printing company, Fujifilm is also involved in the medical space, offering primary healthcare technologies that help with diagnosis and screening of breast cancer, lung disease and tuberculosis.

The technology centre will serve as a demo and training centre for the company’s different departments, including solutions from graphic communication (wide-format printing, packaging, commercial digital and commercial offset); medical systems (radiography, mammography, pathology, X-ray diagnostics); as well as imaging solutions (Instax instant cameras and printers, Fujifilm X-series and GFX mirror-less cameras).

The auditorium will allow Fujifilm South Africa to offer product training to customers, run photography workshops and host events.

Kawano believes Fujifilm can play a significant part in the future of SA and contribute to African healthcare through its medical technologies.

“At Fujifilm, we say ‘never stop’ innovating for a better world, and now, at 18 Holt Street, Sandton, Fujifilm South Africa can continue to strive towards this goal. We are looking forward to further decades of local success,” he concludes.