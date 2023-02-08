BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
CX leaders to unpack new trends at Sandton executive breakfast

By Tracy Burrows, ITWeb contributor.
Johannesburg, 08 Feb 2023
Enterprise customer service and customer experience leaders will gather in Sandton next month to explore 'effortless experience' – an important emerging trend in the science of CX.

ServiceNow, a leader in digitising and automating siloed processes, reports that achieving effortless experiences is the next frontier in customer experience, customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Described by Gartner as being key to customer loyalty, effortless experience is fast becoming a top priority for organisations seeking to streamline the customer journey and exceed expectations.

ServiceNow explains that effortless experiences are those designed to minimise friction and confusion, making customer interactions with a company’s products, services and systems as smooth and enjoyable as possible. Effortless experience is crucial in every industry – from B2B to B2C, and across sectors as diverse as gas & energy through to retail and healthcare, the company notes.

The Effortless Experience executive breakfast forum, to be staged by ServiceNow in partnership with ITWeb, will be held at the stylish new Leonardo in Sandton on 2 March. The event will see CX leaders sharing ideas and insights on how to design and develop products, services and interactions that are easy to use and understand and reduce customer effort.

