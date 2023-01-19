CodeNgwana spreads wings to DRC

Local coding organisation CodeNgwana has announced the opening of a new branch in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a statement, the DRC branch forms part of the organisation’s goal of expanding access to coding education to children across the continent.

“CodeNgwana’s expansion to the [DRC] is driven by several factors, including the growing need for coding education in the region, the organisation's commitment to expanding access to programming skills to children across Africa, and the unique opportunities that the DRC presents for the organisation to make a meaningful impact.

“Furthermore, the DRC has a rapidly developing economy with a growing number of opportunities in the technology sector. By providing coding education to children in the DRC, CodeNgwana will be helping to prepare the next generation of digital leaders, who will be well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Founded in 2019, CodeNgwana, which translates to code child, offers coding and computational skills to children between the ages of 3 to 12 years.

It aims to create a culture that encourages children to play with technology and learn problem-solving skills, through its partnership with schools.

Additionally, the organisation says its coding curriculum is available in several local languages, to make it easy for teachers and learners to understand. The curriculum also includes case studies tailored to African children.

“CodeNgwana's impact is far-reaching, with the organisation striving to drive a digital culture in children through its various programmes, such as coding camps, holiday programmes, and private coding lessons.

“The endless possibilities of programming and problem-solving can inspire children to grow and future-proof their career skills.”