Introducing Kemtek’s Mark Broude

Mark Broude, Divisional Director: Commercial Division, Kemtek Imaging Systems.

When your job is your passion

Mark Broude has worked in the auto ID industry for 35 years and for Kemtek for over 20 years. In that time, he’s excelled in a number of roles and is currently the head of the Commercial Division that incorporates Kemtek’s Auto ID Division. Put simply, he’s a man who loves his job and loves Kemtek.

That’s reflected in the long hours he puts in (a typical working day for Broude begins at 4am) and the evident satisfaction he derives from the achievements of his team. Broude’s main role is supporting his team as they, in turn, support Kemtek’s network of resellers through creating opportunities and introducing new products.

One long career highlight

Broude’s personal high points include the many turnover records he and his team have set and he clearly enjoys working with such an experienced group of people (on average, each of them has been with Kemtek for over 10 years). In fact, working in Broude’s team is such an appealing prospect that he has even recruited former colleagues from previous businesses he has worked for.

The fact that Kemtek has a reputation as the most honest distribution company in their sector, with many happy and loyal customers, is also something that Broude is proud of. Unlike some competitors, Kemtek has held true to their strategy of only selling through certified reseller channels.

This approach has meant that – via the reseller network – Kemtek has been able to assist many smaller companies to grow and thrive.

Managing a huge portfolio

Despite having overall responsibility for multiple brands and literally hundreds of products, Broude explains that his hugely experienced team takes this in their stride. He also points to the fact that his division doesn’t operate in isolation, but rather is closely integrated with Kemtek’s marketing, logistics and administrative divisions.

Broude describes his division as a “fire team” – that is, the people he knows he can count on to be right behind him and to walk into any situation as he strives to deliver the best possible customer service.

By introducing new technologies to the market, Broude sees Kemtek’s roles as being investing not just in the company’s own future, but also in that of their resellers. In his position, Broude very much has his finger on the pulse of technological innovation and he’s excited by the extent to which sustainability has become a focal point in recent years. In the auto ID space, linerless labels are a great example of how innovation can reduce waste and carbon emissions.

A brighter future

Looking ahead, Broude believes that many more products and services will be cloud-based and that intuitive ease of use will become a key selling point. He believes that many of the challenges businesses will face going forward will be related to the scarcity of resources and that technology has a role to play in enabling businesses to achieve more with less.

Broude also foresees consumers returning to bricks and mortar stores in greater numbers, which will be both a challenge and an opportunity for retailers. Here again, auto ID solutions can assist retailers with pivoting towards hybrid online/offline business models and to enhance their own sustainability credentials.

With faster, smarter technology, auto ID solutions will increasingly become an essential part of our everyday lives. It seems as though Broude’s days may be about to get even longer – and even more enjoyable.

The clue to relaxation

Like many extremely productive people, Broude also knows how to relax effectively. His preferred weekend activities are spending time with his family and trying to solve true crime mysteries before the detectives do. With his wife, he’s very active in supporting as many local communities and charities as possible.

To connect with Broude, call him on (+27) 082 887 2586 or e-mail him at markb@kemtek.co.za. Alternatively, find him on LinkedIn here.